French must avoid lockdown as infections hold above 26,000 - PM says

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - France must do everything to
avoid a new coronavirus lockdown as pressure on hospitals grows,
Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday as the country
reported more than 26,000 new cases.
The French government has so far resisted pressure from some
health experts to impose a new, third lockdown in the face of
rising case numbers.
Instead it has imposed a 6 p.m. nationwide curfew and
weekend lockdowns in two regions struggling to contain outbreaks
while big shopping centres have been required to close.
"We have to use all weapons available to avoid a lockdown.
I've never hid it, let's vaccinate, protect ourselves, get
tested," Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview on
website Twitch.
The head of the public health service Jerome Salomon said
earlier on Sunday that "a lockdown is not a taboo but it is not
automatic" either despite the deteriorating health situation.
The health ministry reported on Sunday 26,343 new COVID-19
cases, down from 29,759 the previous day, while the number
people who have died from the virus rose by 140 to a total
90,429.
Meanwhile, the number of people in intensive care units
edged higher by 57 to 4,127, while emergency resuscitation units
were running at nearly 82% of capacity, the highest since late
November when France was in its second lockdown.
"The situation is not getting better, there is a higher and
higher number of infections and hospitals are very burdened with
many patients, whose average age is getting lower and who don't
always have comorbidities," Castex said.
The government plans to transfer about 100 patients this
week by air or special trains from the greater Paris region to
other cities to help to ease pressure on hospitals in the
capital.
Labour Minister Elizabeth Borne said on Sunday she had
tested positive for COVID-19 and would keep working, the latest
senior French official to catch the virus.
