PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - French nuclear watchdog ASN issued a decision allowing for the continued operation of state-owned utility EDF's Tricastin 1 nuclear reactor in southern France, the first lifetime extension granted to a French reactor after 40 years of operation.

In a decision published on Aug. 10 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, ASN granted the reactor an extension until its next review, so for another ten years.

Some 32 of France's fleet of 56 reactors are up for their fourth ten-yearly inspection this decade, leaving French energy production reliant on securing a swathe of reactor extensions for another ten years.

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the government is planning to build at least six new reactors by 2050. This means that Tricastin 1's generation of nuclear reactors would need to continue producing for 60 years to cover this gap.

Decisions will need to be made throughout Europe over the next decade on whether some of its oldest reactors can be extended past their original lifespan, with opinions varying from country to country.

The safety improvements at Tricastin 1 planned by EDF as part of the recent review were subject of a public inquiry that concluded with a favorable opinion from the inquiry committee, the watchdog said in its decision.

Some of the safety hazards in question include earthquake risk and the possibility that heatwaves would reduce the availability of cooling water for the reactors.

The Tricastin nuclear plant has had temperature warnings issued this summer as the Rhone river has heated up, reducing the availability of cooling water for the plant. The issues have also affected other nuclear plants upstream the Rhone, and on different rivers.

A spokesperson for environmental group Greenpeace said they oppose the lifetime extension for the reactor, as a national and cross-border consultation as well as an assessment of the environmental impacts should have taken place.

During the public consultation in April, Greenpeace said in a letter that the proposed changes will arrive too late and cannot bring the old reactors up to the safety level of the planned new reactors. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by GV De Clercq)