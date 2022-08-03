Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French parliament adopts 20 billion euro inflation relief package

08/03/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Price tags are seen as a woman shops at a local market in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - France's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that will lift pensions and allow companies to make higher tax-free bonus payments to employees after President Emmanuel Macron promised to boost household purchasing power amid soaring inflation.

With the final vote in the lower house, Macron passed a test of his ability to strike cross-party compromises after losing his absolute majority in June legislative elections.

With households struggling in the face of spiralling inflation, the government had been under pressure to pass the 20 billion euro ($20.37 billion) package quickly. The surging cost of living pushed voters to the far right and hard left in this year's elections.

"This text responds to the urgency of the situation and the needs of the people," said Christine Le Nabour, a lawmaker from Macron's Renaissance party.

The assembly voted 395-112 in favour of the legislation.

The legislation was a major plank of Macron's campaign for re-election in April. It has been debated -- often through long, raucous nights -- alongside a supplementary budget bill which will go to a vote for final approval later this week.

The legislation increases pensions and some welfare payments by 4% and sets a cap on rent increases at 3.5%. Civil servants will receive a 3.5% pay bump.

A state-financed rebate of 18 cents per litre on fuel will be increased to 30 cents in September and October.

Meanwhile, companies will be able to offer employees annual tax-free bonuses of 6,000 euros, up from 1,000 euros previously.

The inflation-relief bill was approved after the National Assembly - where Macron's ruling minority found support from conservative and far-right lawmakers - and the conservative-dominated Senate reach agreement on the text.

Left-wing lawmakers from the Nupes coalition said the measures were inadequate to help poor families deal with rising food and energy prices.

"You accepted amendments that mean the poor work more to earn less and less," said Sandrine Rousseau, a green party lawmaker and member of the Nupes bloc.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aEnterprise reports record natural gas pipeline volumes for Q2 2022
RE
11:23aSterling falls against dollar, focus turns to BoE
RE
11:17aU.S. stocks advance, Treasury yields rise following strong economic data, Fed resolve
RE
11:11aSenate bill would hand bitcoin, ether oversight to commodities regulator
RE
11:09aU.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise unexpectedly - EIA
RE
11:09aItaly ratifies NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
RE
11:07aUkraine says Russia creating strike force aimed at Zelenskiy's hometown
RE
11:07aIMF says working with Bangladesh on RST loan with 'safeguards'
RE
11:06aWall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
RE
11:02aAnalysis-Al Qaeda will pursue attacks undeterred by Zawahiri loss, experts say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2BMW Shares Drop After Flagging 2nd Half Challenges
3Maersk CEO sees Q3 in line with Q2, weakening market in Q4
4Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, Uber, SBA Communicatio..
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS