French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Thursday
approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to
help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous
debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss
off" the unvaccinated.
Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier this week that he
wanted to make the lives of those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine
so complicated by squeezing them out of public places that they
would end up getting jabbed.
Macron's coarse language barely three months before a
presidential election was widely seen as a politically
calculated, tapping into a intensifying public frustration
against the unvaccinated.
More than 90% of over-12s have received at least two doses,
government data shows. Health Minister Olivier Veran said a
record number of people since Oct. 1 received a first shot on
Wednesday after Macron's comments were published.
Lawmakers in the lower house passed draft legislation
including the vaccine pass shortly after 5 a.m. after an
all-night session by a margin of 214 to 93. Many of those who
voted against the bill were from the far-right or left-wingers.
The legislation will go to the Senate before a final vote in
the National Assembly.
People in France have for several months had to show either
proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter venues
such as cinemas and cafes and use trains. But with Delta and
Omicron variant infections surging, the government decided to
drop the test option in the new bill.
The vaccine pass rules will apply to over-16s and not
over-12 as the government had initially sought.
European countries have been grappling with whether to
coerce citizens into getting vaccinated through mandates. Italy
on Wednesday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people from
the age of 50, with teachers and public health workers already
obliged to get the shot.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said countries that had moved
towards compulsory vaccinations such as Italy and Austria had
lower vaccination rates than France.
Castex also said France was ready to move towards a fourth
COVID shot when the time was right.
On Wednesday, France registered a record of more than
332,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and a further
246 COVID deaths in hospitals, as the country.
(Reporting by Jean Terzian, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Elizabeth
Pineau; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Barbara Lewis)