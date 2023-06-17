Saturday's protest in the La Maurienne Valley was banned by the local prefecture, but demonstrators were not deterred. Around 2,000 police officers were mobilized for the action.
French police fire tear gas at rail link protest
STORY: Nearly 4,000 protesters set up tents and occupied the La Maurienne Valley, in the Savoie department. They say the plan to build the 270-km (167.7-mile) high-speed train line, which includes a 58-km (36-mile) tunnel through the Alps, will have a heavy environmental impact.