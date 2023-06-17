French police fire tear gas at rail link protest

STORY: Nearly 4,000 protesters set up tents and occupied the La Maurienne Valley, in the Savoie department. They say the plan to build the 270-km (167.7-mile) high-speed train line, which includes a 58-km (36-mile) tunnel through the Alps, will have a heavy environmental impact.

Saturday's protest in the La Maurienne Valley was banned by the local prefecture, but demonstrators were not deterred. Around 2,000 police officers were mobilized for the action.