"The CNIL has received several complaints about ChatGPT and is investigating them," the watchdog said by email in response to a Reuters query.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by GV De Clercq)
PARIS (Reuters) - France's privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday it was investigating several complaints about ChatGPT after the chatbox was temporarily banned in Italy over a suspected breach of privacy rules.
