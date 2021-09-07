Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French savers test waters for riskier investments

09/07/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman withdraws money from an ATM machine in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - French savers have begun to shift some of the piles of cash they built up under COVID-19 restrictions towards more risky investments as the crisis eases, the central bank said on Tuesday.

As in many countries during the COVID-19 crisis, French households put aside far more cash than normally as lockdowns and other restrictions prevented them from spending on restaurants, trips and recreation.

The Bank of France said that by the middle of this year the excess savings had reached 157 billion euros ($186 billion), equivalent to more than 7% of gross domestic product.

While most of the savings have flowed into liquid cash and savings accounts, this year households are increasingly opting for medium-term investment products offering higher yields and higher risk exposure, the central bank said.

Such products are seeing record inflows with nearly 5 billion euros in July alone and 22 billion so far this year, the French Insurance Federation said on Tuesday.

"At first the forced savings was left in deposits, but now households are saying 'what am I going to do with these savings'," Bank of France chief economist Olivier Garnier told an online news conference.

While the central bank expects the savings build-up to continue through to the end of the year, households would start drawing it down in 2022 and 2023, Garnier said.

The first signs are already emerging in the form of booming household investment into new homes and renovations, Garnier added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aFutures lower as worries over economic recovery weigh
RE
07:25aTSX futures hit new high on global rally; focus shifts to BoC rate decision
RE
07:15aFTSE Down, Pound Seen Falling if New BOE Chief Economist Takes Loose Policy Stance
DJ
07:14aHow family of a Myanmar junta leader are trying to cash in
RE
07:13aFrench savers test waters for riskier investments
RE
07:13aPIMCO to buy Columbia Property Trust for $2.2 bln in office property push
RE
07:12aItaly expects 2021 deficit to be below 10% of national output -source
RE
07:12aItaly's treasury now sees 2021 deficit below 10% of gdp vs 11.8%/gdp target set in april - source
RE
07:11aFederer-backed shoemaker On aims for over $12 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
07:11aUK to raise tax on shareholder profits to pay for social care reforms - The Sun
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World shares hit fresh peaks on dovish Fed bets
3TV aggregator Roku to launch its players in Germany
4Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
5UK house prices jump as market strength persists: Halifax

HOT NEWS