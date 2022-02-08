French state deficit represents "black mark" over French economy -Le Maire

France reported on Tuesday a negative trade balance of 84.7 billion euros ($96.6 billion) for 2021, versus 64.7 billion a year earlier.

Le Maire added it was urgent to rebalance and improve the position of France's public finances, with President Emmanuel Macron set to face a national election in April.

Last month, France posted its strongest growth in over five decades last year, hitting 7% as the euro zone's second-biggest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected.

Despite a resurgence of the COVID virus in France, the strongest boom in a generation has bolstered Macron's economic credentials less than three months from an April election in which he is widely expected to run for a second term.

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

