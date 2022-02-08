Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French state deficit represents "black mark" over French economy -Le Maire

02/08/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French Economy and Finance Minister Le Maire and German Economy and Climate Minister Habeck in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's large state deficit represents a "black mark" over the French economy, the country's finance minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

France reported on Tuesday a negative trade balance of 84.7 billion euros ($96.6 billion) for 2021, versus 64.7 billion a year earlier.

Le Maire added it was urgent to rebalance and improve the position of France's public finances, with President Emmanuel Macron set to face a national election in April.

Last month, France posted its strongest growth in over five decades last year, hitting 7% as the euro zone's second-biggest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected.

Despite a resurgence of the COVID virus in France, the strongest boom in a generation has bolstered Macron's economic credentials less than three months from an April election in which he is widely expected to run for a second term.

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.30% 0.62458 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.27% 1.18625 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.17% 0.691252 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.25% 0.011734 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.35% 0.877031 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19aFrance's EDF to buy GE's turbine unit - minister
RE
03:15aJapan runs current account deficit on rising fuel costs
RE
03:14aOcado's core earnings weighed down by tech investment
RE
03:14aSpain's December industrial output rises 1.3% y/y
RE
03:13aOil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks
RE
03:13aBritain's M&S makes strong start to new year - NielsenIQ
RE
03:12aFrench state deficit represents "black mark" over French economy -Le Maire
RE
03:07aLooking for that 'ECB put'
RE
03:05aOlympics-Beijing Games to bring in more spectators as COVID-19 under control
RE
03:04aMalaysia's scandal-hit Supermax pays $6 million in compensation to migrant workers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board
2SoftBank Q3 profit collapses as Arm deal falls through
3Asian stocks drift lower, euro holds steady before U.S. inflation data
4Orpea facing complaints for fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
5BNP targets bigger profits and payouts after Q4 profit beat

HOT NEWS