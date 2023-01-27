Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

French sugar maker Tereos appeals against river spill fine

01/27/2023 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Tereos logo is displayed at a sugar beet processing plant in Chevrieres, France

PARIS (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol maker Tereos has launched an appeal against a 9.5 million euro ($10.3 million) fine for the 2020 pollution of a river that flows from France to Belgium, the company said.

A leak in a 100,000 cubic metre settling pond at Tereos's Escaudoeuvres factory in northern France led to waste water spilling into a tributary of the Scheldt river, also known as the Escaut, killing thousands of fish.

The criminal court in Lille, northern France, imposed a fine of 500,000 euros and more than 9 million euros in damages.

"The cooperative disputes the severity of the sentence; it considers that the court did not sufficiently take into account the exceptional nature of this event, the circumstances in which it happened, as well as the multiple causes that may have contributed to its occurrence," Tereos said in an emailed statement.

Tereos also said it considered that the 9 million euros allocated to the Walloon region for ecological damage was not sufficiently justified and that the judgment did not fully take account of the work already done by Tereos for restoration of the Scheldt.

Tereos also has large operations in Brazil and is the world's second-largest sugar producer by volume.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.27% 5.5087 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
THE9 LIMITED -0.68% 1.45 Delayed Quote.155.73%
Latest news "Economy"
09:01aPutin discusses Russia's claim to giant chunk of Arctic Ocean seabed
RE
09:00aTurkey summons Danish envoy over planned Copenhagen protest
RE
08:59aItalian Design Brands aims to launch IPO in Q2 - sources
RE
08:54aKey US inflationary gauge continues downward trend
AN
08:51aSalesforce appoints new board directors amid activist investor pressure
RE
08:51aU.S. Personal Spending Fell 0.2% in December
DJ
08:50aFrench sugar maker Tereos appeals against river spill fine
RE
08:50aMacron campaign accounts cleared by French audit body
RE
08:39aU.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
RE
08:38aPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
4Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
5Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..

HOT NEWS