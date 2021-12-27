Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French tourist jailed in Iran goes on hunger strike

12/27/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An undated handout photo of Benjamin Briere

PARIS (Reuters) -Benjamin Briere, a French tourist jailed in Iran on spying charges since spring 2020, has begun a hunger strike, his lawyer and sister said in a statement on Monday.

French authorities remain in close contact with Briere, visiting him on Dec. 21 and contacting him on Monday, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Briere has been held since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam - a remote-controlled mini helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images - in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border. He was charged with espionage and propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

"The feeling of abandonment - and distress - has led Benjamin Briere to embark on a hunger strike in order to alert Iranian and French authorities to the absurdity of his detention," his sister Blandine Briere and lawyer Philippe Valent said in an emailed statement.

His Iranian lawyer Saeid Dehghan confirmed Briere was on a hunger strike "for being denied contact with his family on this occasion (Christmas)".

"Apparently, it does not matter that a foreign tourist is spending his second (Christmas) in Iranian prisons," Dehghan said on Twitter. "What is Mashhad's Revolutionary Court waiting for before investigating the political charges of (Benjamin Briere) who has been detained for 570 days?!"

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners in recent years, mostly on espionage charges.

Rights activists have accused Iran of arresting dual citizens and foreigners to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran denies holding people for political reasons.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Dominique Vidalon and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pBritish minister says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021
RE
12:13pU.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases
RE
12:13pIran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
RE
12:09pLibyan parliament committee wants new govt before elections
RE
12:07pUK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year
RE
12:05pBird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel, poultry also culled
RE
11:56aU.S. President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill
RE
11:49aFrench tourist jailed in Iran goes on hunger strike
RE
11:45aBiden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements
RE
11:43aExxon says Baytown refinery remains at reduced rates following Dec. 23 fire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangove..
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
4World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS