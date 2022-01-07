Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French trade deficit hits record high in November

01/07/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France posted a record trade deficit in November as spiraling energy prices drove up the import bill, official data showed on Friday.

The deficit surged to 9.727 billion euros ($10.99 billion)from 7.697 billion a month earlier with the value of imports reaching an all-time high of 52.5 billion euros versus 51.3 billion in October, the customs office said.

Like many countries around the world, France has been in the grip of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas, sending prices of gas, related commodities and carbon emission permits to their highest in years.

Surging energy prices have added to underlying weakness in the French economy, whose trade balance has been in the red since 2004 as the country's industrial sector declined.

While President Emmanuel Macron's government has sought to reverse the trend, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that improving the trade balance should be one of the major economic priorities for the next government after presidential elections in April.

"The weakness of our foreign trade reflects the weakness of our domestic economy. There is not great nation with a foreign (trade) balance that remains in deficit," Le Maire said.

In a case in point, other official data showed a 0.4% decline in French industrial output in November versus October, confounding a median forecast by economists for a 0.5% increase.

Meanwhile, consumer spending, at +0.8%, was a little higher than the +0.5% forecast in November, data published on Friday from the INSEE stats office showed.

($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Leigh Thomas, Editing by Richard Lough and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aChina to launch market-making on STAR Market
RE
06:15aOverwhelmed by Omicron surge, U.S. hospitals delay surgeries
RE
06:13aBritish Gas suggests VAT suspension on energy bills to help consumers
RE
06:13aAnalysis-No guarantee of new Maxwell trial after juror's revelations, experts say
RE
06:12aDanish frigate releases suspect Gulf of Guinea pirates in dinghy
RE
06:12aFrench trade deficit hits record high in November
RE
06:11aU.S. Supreme Court considers whether to halt Biden vaccine mandates
RE
06:08aExclusive-Congressional watchdog warns U.S. health agency unprepared to take over COVID vaccine program
RE
06:05aThree men to be sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder
RE
06:05aBrazil FX backed by good fiscal results in south hemisphere summer lull
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Trigano : 2021/2022 First Quarter Sales
5U.S. job growth seen accelerating in December; record job creation anti..

HOT NEWS