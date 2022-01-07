French trade deficit hits record high in November

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France posted a record trade
deficit in November as spiraling energy prices drove up the
import bill, official data showed on Friday.
The deficit surged to 9.727 billion euros ($10.99
billion)from 7.697 billion a month earlier with the value of
imports reaching an all-time high of 52.5 billion euros versus
51.3 billion in October, the customs office said.
Like many countries around the world, France has been in the
grip of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of
COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of
natural gas, sending prices of gas, related commodities and
carbon emission permits to their highest in years.
Surging energy prices have added to underlying weakness in
the French economy, whose trade balance has been in the red
since 2004 as the country's industrial sector declined.
While President Emmanuel Macron's government has sought to
reverse the trend, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that
improving the trade balance should be one of the major economic
priorities for the next government after presidential elections
in April.
"The weakness of our foreign trade reflects the weakness of
our domestic economy. There is not great nation with a foreign
(trade) balance that remains in deficit," Le Maire said.
In a case in point, other official data showed a 0.4%
decline in French industrial output in November versus October,
confounding a median forecast by economists for a 0.5% increase.
Meanwhile, consumer spending, at +0.8%, was a little higher
than the +0.5% forecast in November, data published on Friday
from the INSEE stats office showed.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Leigh Thomas, Editing
by Richard Lough and Frances Kerry)