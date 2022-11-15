Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

French unemployment stays close to 14-year low in third quarter

11/15/2022 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past food shops on a street in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Unemployment in France dipped slightly in the third quarter to equal the lowest rate in 14 years reached earlier this year, official data showed on Tuesday, a figure that should be welcomed by the government in the midst of a soaring inflation.

The unemployment rate slipped to 7.3% from 7.4% in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said. That figure has stayed in the 7.3%-7.4% range since the last three months of 2021.

A Reuters poll of 12 economists had on average expected a 7.3% unemployment rate.

At this level, it is the lowest unemployment rate since the second quarter of 2008, with the exception of an anomalous unrepresentative drop at the start of the pandemic because jobseekers could not look for work during a nationwide lockdown.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called down as China's growth slows
AN
01:53aRich nations stick to coal phase-out as China builds new plants
RE
01:53aFrance's Orpea to reduce its international activities
RE
01:51aRussia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
RE
01:50aYouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown - FT
RE
01:47aFTX bankruptcy filings in, French central bank wants quick regulation
RE
01:46aIndia's Kotak Investment Advisors raises $500 million for new real estate fund
RE
01:43aThailand eases rules for foreign exchange operators
RE
01:41aIndia considers plan to reduce short-term borrowing as yields su…
RE
01:40aFrench unemployment stays close to 14-year low in third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper Appoints Gregory J. Martin as Chief Financial Officer
2Quantafuel : Q3 presentation 2022
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA - COMPLETES ABB FOR 5.1% STAKE IN NEXI FOR E…
4Sierra Metals Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quar..
5Corestate sees weak business performance in the first nine months of 20..

HOT NEWS