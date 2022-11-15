French unemployment stays close to 14-year low in third quarter

The unemployment rate slipped to 7.3% from 7.4% in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said. That figure has stayed in the 7.3%-7.4% range since the last three months of 2021.

A Reuters poll of 12 economists had on average expected a 7.3% unemployment rate.

At this level, it is the lowest unemployment rate since the second quarter of 2008, with the exception of an anomalous unrepresentative drop at the start of the pandemic because jobseekers could not look for work during a nationwide lockdown.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)