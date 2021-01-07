French union calls for strikes at EDF, Engie over reorganisation plans
PARIS (Reuters) - France's CGT union will call for strikes at French power groups EDF and Engie on Jan. 14 and Jan. 19 if reorganisation plans are not withdrawn by next Wednesday, the union said in a press release on Thursday.
Unions have already issued a joint call for strike action at EDF on Jan. 19 over planned reforms.
