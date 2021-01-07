Log in
French union calls for strikes at EDF, Engie over reorganisation plans

01/07/2021 | 04:19am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - France's CGT union will call for strikes at French power groups EDF and Engie on Jan. 14 and Jan. 19 if reorganisation plans are not withdrawn by next Wednesday, the union said in a press release on Thursday.

Unions have already issued a joint call for strike action at EDF on Jan. 19 over planned reforms.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Editing by Gus Trompiz)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.56% 13.335 Real-time Quote.1.82%
ENGIE -0.04% 13.135 Real-time Quote.4.83%
