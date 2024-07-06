STORY: In the seaside town of Le Touquet in northern France, Sunday's snap parliamentary elections - and the far-right National Rally, or RN - were top of mind for voters.

"I saw the map of France and it scared me a little because the majority are with the RN. So obviously, I don't feel very well. I think there are many of us who have this feeling, many who are afraid for France, for the future."

While some welcomed the change embodied by the RN, others worried about what they called an 'anti-Semitic' and 'racist' party.

Opinion polls forecast the far-right could be the largest party but fall short of an absolute majority.

Ahead of the vote, parties across the political spectrum urged French voters to vote massively to tilt the outcome either way.

Marine Le Pen's eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally topped the parliamentary election's first round with a third of the vote.

It opened the prospect of the far-right leading a French government for the first time since World War Two.

However, after a series of tactical withdrawals aimed at boosting whoever is best placed to beat the far-right, several surveys have projected a drop in the number of seats the RN could win.

That would make an absolute majority even harder to reach.