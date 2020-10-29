Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Frequent hurricane shutdowns weigh on U.S. energy results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

Oct 29 (Reuters) - As crews began returning to U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities on Thursday, this year's repeated oil and gas production halts were already hitting energy firms' results.

Eight named storms entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this year, most spiraling up to damaging storms that required offshore facility evacuations or temporary well shutdowns.

"It has been a difficult and challenging year because of the number of storms," said Erik Milito, president of trade group National Ocean Industries Association. U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production likely will end the year down by about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) from where it started, he said.

Hurricane Zeta this week cut 4 million barrels over four days, halting up to 85% of daily offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production and nearly 58% of its natural gas output. It and other storms led to pipeline and onshore processing facilities to close, hurting even wells that could stay open.

Weak energy prices dropped U.S. Gulf of Mexico output in July to 1.65 million bpd, before the series of storm-related shutdowns. It could recover some of the lost output in coming weeks, NOIA's Milito said.

Well closings will hit results at Hess Corp, which forecast a decline of 25,000 bpd in the current quarter on top of an about 19,000 bpd loss in the prior quarter on offshore maintenance and hurricane shut-ins.

W&T Offshore earlier forecast fourth quarter oil and gas production would fall below analysts' forecasts even though its platforms did not suffer major damage from repeated storms. The shut-ins also added about $5 million to its costs.

In addition to shutdowns at two platforms, Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said other Gulf of Mexico output was hurt by disruptions away from its platforms. It also was restarting an onshore crude-oil processing unit knocked offline by power disruptions from the storm. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Gary McWilliams; Editing by David Gregorio)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pRushed discussion before Huawei CFO's detention missed potential violations, border official says
RE
05:00pBets on Biden-Led Stimulus Fuel Outperformance by Small Stocks -- Update
DJ
04:59pMexican oil regulator flags Pemex's 'worrying' performance this year
RE
04:59pFacebook warns of tough 2021 as pandemic boosts ad revenue
RE
04:58pStocks rally to pare weekly loss; oil falls further
RE
04:53pCanada's attempt to get part of Huawei CFO's case against U.S. extradition denied
RE
04:50pAlphabet cfo says expects a moderate decline in q4 sales and marketing expenses- conf call
RE
04:50pWall Street rebounds as market eyes tech results, strong U.S. data
RE
04:48pAlphabet cfo says signs user behavior returning to normalized levels - conf call
RE
04:48pIKEA opens pilot second-hand store in Sweden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group