Fresenius Kabi and AABB : Celebrate 16th Annual Blood Collectors Week

Organizations join in honoring the inspiring contributions of blood collection professionals

Fresenius Kabi and AABB announced that today begins the celebration of the 16th annual Blood Collectors Week (Sunday, September 5 through Saturday, September 11, 2021). This annual event recognizes and honors the hard work and lifesaving contributions of blood collectors, the professionals who help save lives each day through their work. Blood collectors are a vital connection between blood donors and the lifesaving transfusions for serious medical conditions needed by many patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210905005001/en/

Blood Collectors Week was co-created and is sponsored by AABB, an international association for individuals and institutions in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies, and Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company specializing in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

During Blood Collectors Week, more than 290 blood centers across the U.S. are expected to host celebrations honoring local collectors. Participating blood centers and donors are encouraged to submit inspirational stories to the bloodcollectors.org website and on social media to highlight blood collector heroes who have gone above and beyond to create a positive experience for everyone involved while ensuring a steady blood supply for all.

“Together with AABB, Fresenius Kabi is honored to recognize the work blood collectors do every day to ensure lifesaving blood components are available to patients in need,” said Dean Gregory, President, Global Commercial Operations, Transfusion Medicine and Cell Therapies at Fresenius Kabi USA. “Health care facilities could not properly operate or provide patients the blood components they need for care without the tireless work of blood collectors.”

Health care professionals associated with blood collection include phlebotomists, apheresis operators, medical directors and donor recruiters.

“AABB is pleased to continue our partnership with Fresenius Kabi to celebrate Blood Collectors Week and honor the work of blood collectors worldwide,” said Debra BenAvram, FASAE, CAE, CEO of AABB. “The blood supply challenges that we have faced throughout the pandemic remind us of the heroic work that blood collectors do every day, as well as the vital role they play in ensuring that life-saving blood is available for patients when it is needed. We applaud their dedication to donor and patient health and safety.”

Participants in Blood Collectors Week are encouraged to show their support for the week on social media by sharing pictures and using the hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives. Blood Collectors Week is on Twitter @bloodcollectors.

To learn more about blood donation and finding a local blood collection site, visit www.aabb.org.

About AABB

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies. The association is committed to improving health through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and educational programs that focus on optimizing patient and donor care and safety. AABB membership includes physicians, nurses, scientists, researchers, administrators, medical technologists and other health care providers. AABB members are located in more than 80 countries and AABB accredits institutions in more than 50 countries.

http://www.aabb.org

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at https://www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210905005001/en/