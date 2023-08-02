The German company said in a statement it now expects 2023 operating income to remain flat or slip by up to a "low-single digit" percentage.
It had previously projected earnings to remain flat or decline by up to a high-single digit percentage rate.
"We have seen a stabilization of the labor market and of the inflationary environment. Our measures to increase productivity, supported by the targeted clinic closures, are driving a positive development," said CEO Helen Giza.
The group added that second-quarter adjusted operating income advanced 5% to 357 million euros ($392 million), falling short of the median analysts' estimate of 375 million posted on the company's website.
($1 = 0.9103 euros)
By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss