Fresh Bros: Exploring the Top Five Health Benefits of Turmeric Extract with BioPerine

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmeric is of the most promising nutritional and herbal supplements in existence, having been prized and used in India for thousands of years as both a spice and medicinal substance. Many studies show that turmeric has major benefits for your body and brain, many of which stem from its major component, curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can offer pain relief.

Fresh Bros now stock Turmeric (Curcumin) Extract with BioPerine. BioPerine is a patented piperine extract, containing at least 95% piperine in a form that is readily absorbed by your body. Fresh Bros put this in their turmeric extract to improve the bioavailability and absorption of the turmeric so you get the full benefit of this wonderful spice.

Here are Fresh Bros’ top five reasons why it can be beneficial to take turmeric extract:

Delay the aging process

Oxidative stress is believed to be one of the mechanisms behind aging and many diseases. The concept involves free radicals, which are highly reactive molecules with unpaired electrons that whizz around the body causing damage to cells.

Using a turmeric supplement can increase the antioxidant capacity of the body, reducing oxidative stress. Curcumin is a potent antioxidant that can neutralize harmful free radicals due to its chemical structure, helping to delay aging and fight age-related diseases.

Fight against arthritis and inflammation

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are conditions impacting millions of people across the globe. People commonly turn to turmeric (curcumin) for medicinal use in treating these conditions.

Curcumin has natural anti-inflammatory properties that are useful in treating arthritis, especially when its bioavailability is enhanced with BioPerine.

Improve cardiovascular health

Curcumin in turmeric has the powerful potential to strengthen your cardiovascular system and support healthy blood pressure levels.

What’s more, the anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin may protect against the development of heart disease and improve cholesterol levels.

Boost brain function

Curcumin can help boosts levels of the brain hormone BDNF, which increases the growth of new neurons and helps fight degenerative processes in your brain. Because depression is also linked to reduced levels of BDNF, curcumin has the potential to reverse this illness too.

Another active ingredient in turmeric is turmerone. Studies suggest that both turmerone and curcumin may be useful for conditions such as stroke and Alzheimer’s disease because it helps trigger cell repair and potentially support the recovery of brain function.

Improve immunity

Studies suggest curcumin can act as an immune modulator, influencing important immune cells including T cells and B cells and improving antibody responses. This in turn helps us fight infections in the body.

Animal studies even suggest it may even play a role in controlling common allergies such as hay-fever.

Despite these benefits, turmeric extract might not be good for breastfeeding women and can also interfere with certain drugs, so seek professional medical advice before using turmeric supplements.

