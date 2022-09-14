Advanced search
Fresh clash erupts between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards

09/14/2022 | 02:03am EDT
BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire on Wednesday after a fresh dispute regarding the border between the two Central Asian nations, officials on both sides said.

The clash, which takes place on the eve of a regional security body meeting and against the background of fighting between Russia and Ukraine as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia, started after Kyrgyz border guards accused the Tajiks of taking positions at a part of the border that has not been demarcated.

Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are allied with Russia and host Russian military bases, but fighting over border issues is frequent and last year almost resulted in an all-out war between the former Soviet republics.

The Tajik side said in a statement Kyrgyz border guards opened unprovoked gun and mortar fire on their outpost. Neither side has reported any casualties.

Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders are expected to attend a summit of the Shanghai Security Organisation in Uzbekistan this week alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as well as a host of other world leaders.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko in BIshkek and Nazarali Pirnazarov in Dushanbe; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS