Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fresh round of U.S. sanctions will respond in part to killings in Bucha, Ukraine - White House

04/05/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new round of U.S. sanctions that will be imposed on Russia will in part be a response to killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

The sanctions "will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state owned enterprises," Psaki said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:33pIvanka Trump testifies before U.S. Capitol riot committee
RE
04:33pFresh round of U.S. sanctions will respond in part to killings in Bucha, Ukraine - White House
RE
04:31pWall Street, tech shares stumble on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
04:30pIndustrials Down on War, Inflation Worries -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:29pJPMorgan allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies- sources
RE
04:29pBIDEN'S PUBLIC APPROVAL RATING UP THREE POINTS TO 45% : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
04:27pChicago wheat firmer on U.S. wheat decline
RE
04:27pMaterials Down on Global Slowdown Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pMalian, foreign soldiers allegedly killed hundreds in town siege - rights group
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Nucor Acquires Steel Racking Manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions

HOT NEWS