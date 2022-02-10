Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fresh stock drawdown aids $10,000/t Cu after dollar cap

02/10/2022 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed past $10,000/t today, supported by tight supply in global warehouses following a sustained period of upward movement capped by a strong dollar.

Copper inventories in exchange warehouses have slowly declined this year following a period of repletion in the fourth quarter of 2021 from multi-year lows. Total on-warrant copper stocks in the LME warehouse system fell by 38.2pc to 51,775t on 9 February from the 2022 high of 83,825t on 19 January.

Global copper stocks are tight with overall tonnages in the LME and other major exchanges, SHFE and Comex, declining over the past year to 189,629t on 9 February (see graph).

The last time warehouse stocks fell to fresh lows in October 2021, copper prices were supported by the tight supply and rallied above $10,000/t (see graph).

But copper prices were held during the latest drawdown, largely because of the limiting factor of a stronger dollar that was not present during the previous cycle of falling stocks. Prior to this week, the benchmark three-month copper contract traded in a range of $9,539/t and $9,965/t since the start of 2022.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of others, strengthened in January, moving above 95 in the middle of the month and hitting a high of 97.365 on 28 January.

The dollar weakened slightly this week, with the index falling to 95.3 as of 17:30 GMT today, removing some of the downward pressure on copper and allowing tight supply fundamentals to reassert their influence on prices, pushing the three-month contract back above $10,000/t for the third time in a year.

The three-month copper contract settled at $10,181/t today's official morning session.

Less-transparent copper stocks also dropped during 2021, off-warrant stock reports published by the LME show. Off-warrant copper stocks fell by 88.7pc from the end of January 2021 to 18,945t at the end of November, the most recent data available show.

Off-warrant stocks are reported voluntarily by market participants and therefore do not reflect the full total.

By Corey Aunger

Global copper stocks across LME, SHFE and Comex
Three-month copper and stocks from September to February
Three-month copper and stocks in January and February

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 18:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:49pPearson Fuels Opens 250th E85 Fueling Station in California
PR
01:48pOnlyFans jumps into NFT profile pictures
RE
01:48pHONORING THE RESERVES : Grand Marnier Unveils Exceptional Cuvées Range
PR
01:47pRaise Accelerates Growth Strategy with Launch of NYC Office and Key Hires
PR
01:44pU.S. mortgage rates jump to two-year high, further squeezing buyers
RE
01:44pCurasight strengthens its strategic position with the acquisition of TRT Innovations ApS
AQ
01:43pU.S. SEC proposes changes to whistleblower program to capture more tipsters
RE
01:43pQT OYJ : Creator 7 - CMake update
PU
01:43pARTNET : A Bored Museum Guard Damaged a Prized Mid-Century Painting by Drawing Cartoon Eyes Over Two Figures
PU
01:43pARTNET : A Failed Bank Was Supposed to Sell Off Its Pricey Art Collection to Repay Clients. But a Court Rules That a Caravaggio and Other Masterpieces Can't Leave the Country
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5US Inflation rises more than expected

HOT NEWS