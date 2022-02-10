Fresh stock drawdown aids $10,000/t Cu after dollar cap

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed past $10,000/t today, supported by tight supply in global warehouses following a sustained period of upward movement capped by a strong dollar.

Copper inventories in exchange warehouses have slowly declined this year following a period of repletion in the fourth quarter of 2021 from multi-year lows. Total on-warrant copper stocks in the LME warehouse system fell by 38.2pc to 51,775t on 9 February from the 2022 high of 83,825t on 19 January.

Global copper stocks are tight with overall tonnages in the LME and other major exchanges, SHFE and Comex, declining over the past year to 189,629t on 9 February (see graph).

The last time warehouse stocks fell to fresh lows in October 2021, copper prices were supported by the tight supply and rallied above $10,000/t (see graph).

But copper prices were held during the latest drawdown, largely because of the limiting factor of a stronger dollar that was not present during the previous cycle of falling stocks. Prior to this week, the benchmark three-month copper contract traded in a range of $9,539/t and $9,965/t since the start of 2022.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of others, strengthened in January, moving above 95 in the middle of the month and hitting a high of 97.365 on 28 January.

The dollar weakened slightly this week, with the index falling to 95.3 as of 17:30 GMT today, removing some of the downward pressure on copper and allowing tight supply fundamentals to reassert their influence on prices, pushing the three-month contract back above $10,000/t for the third time in a year.

The three-month copper contract settled at $10,181/t today's official morning session.

Less-transparent copper stocks also dropped during 2021, off-warrant stock reports published by the LME show. Off-warrant copper stocks fell by 88.7pc from the end of January 2021 to 18,945t at the end of November, the most recent data available show.

Off-warrant stocks are reported voluntarily by market participants and therefore do not reflect the full total.

By Corey Aunger

Global copper stocks across LME, SHFE and Comex

Three-month copper and stocks from September to February