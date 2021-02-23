Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Friday Health Plans : Achieves 400% Membership Growth During Latest Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance

02/23/2021 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enrollment in Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier created for the individual and family market, grew its membership by 400% as it expanded to three new states in 2021. The Denver-based company enrolled nearly 75,000 members in its Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant plans in Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

"We are pleased to achieve our sales goals and see so many people recognize the value of purchasing health insurance with Friday Health Plans," said Sal Gentile, CEO, Friday Health Plans. "People want lower prices and meaningful benefits that we offer, such as free doctor visits – in person and virtually – free generic drugs, and free mental health counseling. We look forward to expanding into more states very soon."

Colorado grew its existing individual membership by 40% to 14,500 members. Texas received the highest new enrollments with more than 42,000 in six counties; nearly 10,000 people enrolled in Nevada, about 12% of Nevada's insurance exchange enrollments; and 4,500 members enrolled in New Mexico. 

The company will participate in the new Special Enrollment Period recently put into place by executive order of President Biden that runs from February 15May 15. The Special Enrollment Period will give uninsured people another chance to buy insurance for 2021 as COVID-19 continues to increase the need for health insurance options for those not receiving benefits through an employer.

Many Friday Health Plans' benefits include $0 primary care visits, mental health counseling, free generic drugs and telehealth visits. All plans sold through Friday Health Plans cover the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, such as covering pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment.  

For pricing, benefit details, and general information about Friday Health Plans, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.

About Friday Health Plans
Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday's consumer-centric approach. Headquartered in Denver, insurance plans and services are state-based subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans Management Company, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friday-health-plans-achieves-400-membership-growth-during-latest-open-enrollment-period-for-health-insurance-301233764.html

SOURCE Friday Health Plans


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pOP-ED : For Sneak Peak of Wolf's Energy Policies, Mosey on Down to Texas
PU
12:04pPFIZER : Moderna say they're ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production
AQ
12:04pE3 METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ETMC
AQ
12:04pFRIDAY HEALTH PLANS : Achieves 400% Membership Growth During Latest Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance
PR
12:04pATTIVO NETWORKS : Named as One of the 20 Coolest Network Security Companies of 2021 on CRN's Security 100 List
BU
12:03pSolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face U.S. Senate grilling
RE
12:03pENTERGY CORPORATION : Names Bill Abler Vice President of Investor Relations
AQ
12:02pLEIDOS : Q4 Download Presentation Q4 2020
PU
12:02pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends
PR
12:02pTech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ