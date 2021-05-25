Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP : Clarivate to Acquire Proquest

Fried Frank acted as counsel to ProQuest in its acquisition by Clarivate plc from a sellers group led by Cambridge Information Group for a total consideration of US$5.3 billion. ProQuest is a global software, data, and analytics provider to academic, research, and national institutions. Clarivate is an information and insight provider. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.



The Fried Frank team was led by corporate partner Brian T. Mangino and tax partner Alan S. Kaden, and included corporate partners Joshua Thomas Coleman, Erica Jaffe, J. Christian Nahr, and David L. Shaw; antitrust and competition partners Tobias Caspary and Nathaniel L. Asker; executive compensation & ERISA partner Jason R. Ertel; intellectual property and technology partner Amir R. Ghavi; corporate special counsel Melissa A. Meyrowitz and Adam J. Ross; antitrust and competition special counsel Aleksandr B. Livshits; corporate associates Paul C. Lee, Andrew J. Malakoff, Hannah J. Mrakovich, Anjali Vohra, and Paul Michael Jindra; antitrust and competition associates Neda Moussavi and Summer K. Quintana; executive compensation & ERISA associates Ashley Rose Haden and Samantha Steinfeld Rozell; intellectual property and technology associate Kimberly Mihovics; real estate associate Kaitlin A. Gottlieb; and tax associate Shane C. Hoffmann.

