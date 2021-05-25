Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP : Clarivate to Acquire Proquest

05/25/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fried Frank acted as counsel to ProQuest in its acquisition by Clarivate plc from a sellers group led by Cambridge Information Group for a total consideration of US$5.3 billion. ProQuest is a global software, data, and analytics provider to academic, research, and national institutions. Clarivate is an information and insight provider. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The Fried Frank team was led by corporate partner Brian T. Mangino and tax partner Alan S. Kaden, and included corporate partners Joshua Thomas Coleman, Erica Jaffe, J. Christian Nahr, and David L. Shaw; antitrust and competition partners Tobias Caspary and Nathaniel L. Asker; executive compensation & ERISA partner Jason R. Ertel; intellectual property and technology partner Amir R. Ghavi; corporate special counsel Melissa A. Meyrowitz and Adam J. Ross; antitrust and competition special counsel Aleksandr B. Livshits; corporate associates Paul C. Lee, Andrew J. Malakoff, Hannah J. Mrakovich, Anjali Vohra, and Paul Michael Jindra; antitrust and competition associates Neda Moussavi and Summer K. Quintana; executive compensation & ERISA associates Ashley Rose Haden and Samantha Steinfeld Rozell; intellectual property and technology associate Kimberly Mihovics; real estate associate Kaitlin A. Gottlieb; and tax associate Shane C. Hoffmann.

Disclaimer

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aASETEK A/S  : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"
AQ
11:31aETTEPLAN OYJ : Share repurchase 25.5.2021
AQ
11:31aIRRAS  : receives forgivness for loan from US Stimulus Package
AQ
11:31aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement of early redemption of KVB 15 01
AQ
11:31aSNC LAVALIN  : achieves Certified Building Commissioning Firm designation focused...
PU
11:31aWOLF ADMINISTRATION : New Investments in Agriculture for Farmers in Six Pennsylvania Counties
PU
11:31aTIDEWATER  : UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference
PU
11:31aSTRIDE  : A Time to Celebrate the Students! Arizona Virtual Academy & Insight School of Arizona Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward
BU
11:30aDEADLINE ALERT FOR RMO AND CS : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:30aUFCIC Expands into New P&C Markets with ClarionDoor
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar falls to early January lows; yuan rally gets noticed
2Oil rises as prospect of Iran glut wanes
3FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR-VISION: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax
5Wall St. to test record high on Fed balm as dollar languishes

HOT NEWS