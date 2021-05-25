Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP : JELD-WEN Completes $275M Secondary Offering

Fried Frank acted as counsel to JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. and certain selling shareholders in a US$275 million secondary offering of an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN's common stock by the selling shareholders, including Onex Corporation and certain investment funds managed by Onex Partners Manager LP. JELD-WEN subsequently repurchased 1,000,000 of the aggregate 10,000,000 shares of its common stock sold in the offering. JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems.



The Fried Frank team was led by corporate partners Daniel J. Bursky, Mark Hayek, and Lee T. Barnum, and included corporate special counsel Matthew I. Levy, tax special counsel Ryan L. Conley, and corporate associate Erica Perlmutter.

