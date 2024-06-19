STORY: :: The friend of a U.S. tourist who died in Greece amid high

temperatures says the man came for the calm surroundings

:: Mathraki, Greece

:: June 18, 2024

:: Christos Katechis, Friend of deceased U.S. tourist

"I had hosted my friend from the United States, Toby, and unfortunately we had a serious accident. We don't know what has happened yet but we are all very sad." // "He came to Mathraki only because we had told him that it was very quiet, calm, and since we come from New York where there is a lot of stress, it is a place where people come to relax and recharge their batteries." // "The island has a lot of footpaths which you could get lost on for half an hour, it is difficult too because there are a lot of uphill and downhill paths."

The U.S. tourist was reported missing on Thursday by his friend, Katechis, who had invited him to the island.

The country is having an unusually warm June with a heatwave sending temperatures above 104 Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).