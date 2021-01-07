Frog Street Approved by the Texas Education Agency for Proclamation 2021 Pre-Kindergarten Adoption

Next Generation Curriculum Receives Perfect Score in 3rd Party Review

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has approved Frog Street’s next generation of comprehensive curriculum, Frog Street Pre-K 2020, for the Proclamation 2021 Pre-K adoption. In addition to Frog Street Pre-K 2020 meeting 100% of the Texas Pre-Kindergarten guidelines, it received perfect scores in each of the 11 categories examined during the Texas Resource Review process, a 3rd party review commissioned by the TEA.

Learn more about the Frog Street curriculum review.

“Frog Street is used in more than 60% of Texas public pre-K classrooms, and we combined the feedback from our Texas teachers and administrators with the latest in brain research and instructional best practices to create this next generation of pre-k curriculum,” stated Ron Chase, Frog Street Chief Executive Officer. “Receiving perfect scores in all 11 categories from an unbiased 3rd party review validates the hard work put in by our team to deliver Frog Street Pre-K 2020, and we are especially thankful to all of the Texas districts for providing the ideas that make this such an innovative curriculum.”

One of the few publishers dedicated to developing products and services for children ages 0-5, Frog Street’s new Pre-K program is a comprehensive, dual language curriculum designed to meet the cognitive, language, social, emotional, and physical needs of all children ages 3 to 5. Located in Southlake, Texas, Frog Street is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of all Texas districts:

Solely focused on birth to 5 instruction and resources, with early childhood experts and experienced educators responsible for this next generation of pre-k curriculum, which includes an improved instructional flow, the addition of trade titles, STEAM lessons, and several new technology tools, including ABCmouse integrated throughout the curriculum and an “At-Home” program designed to provide instruction for distance learning.

With 30 years of experience serving Texas districts, Frog Street understands the needs of Texas teachers and administrators and remains dedicated to providing best-in-class service and post-sale support.

Robust professional development delivered by staff with deep early childhood experience to help with implementation, content areas including STEAM for pre-k, and instructional best practices. Professional development can be conducted in-person or virtually.

Hosts the largest Texas-based professional learning conference for early childhood educators and administrators annually (Splash), with internationally recognized keynote speakers, professional consultants, and expert teachers from around the world.

“The latest research indicates that kindergarten readiness is the new benchmark for academic success, and even success in life. Frog Street is committed to providing the best resources, tools and training to Texas teachers so that all children have a chance to be kindergarten ready,” commented Ron Chase.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com):

Excelligence Learning Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply, Really Good Stuff, and Steve Spangler Science), Equipment (Children's Factory, Angeles, Steffy Wood Products and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute, Frog Street, and LifeCubby). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, Steve Spangler Science™, and LifeCubby™.

About Frog Street (www.frogstreet.com):

Frog Street is a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions to public schools, Head Start programs and early child care centers, with a focus on children from birth to age 5. Frog Street’s curriculum programs are based on early brain research and provide intentional age-appropriate instruction that is aligned to both federal and state standards. The Company also develops engaging and interactive professional development programs, including product training, conferences, continuing education, and quality assessment tools to measure students’ progress.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005844/en/