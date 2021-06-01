Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

From 2021/06/01, investors trading Laster Tech 2nd Unsecured Convertible Bond (bond code: 33462) , SEA&LAND Main Board Stock (stock code:5603) and ASolid Main Board Stock (stock code:6485) should be collected the buy-side price or sell-side securities and the securities will be conducted with manually controlled trade matching terminals

05/31/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From 2021/06/01, investors trading Laster Tech 2nd Unsecured Convertible Bond (bond code: 33462) , SEA&LAND Main Board Stock (stock code:5603) and ASolid Main Board Stock (stock code:6485) should be collected the buy-side price or sell-side securities and the securities will be conducted with manually controlled trade matching terminals

Date: 2021/05/31

Laster Tech 2nd Unsecured Convertible Bond (bond code:33462) has been announced by TPEx its attention information, hereof for a period of 3 consecutive business days. In 10 business days starting 2021/06/01 (2021/06/01 to 2021/06/15, which would be extended accordingly if the market is closed, or the securities are subject to suspension of trading or halt of trading on any of the days) TPEx will conduct trade matching for the securities with manually controlled trade matching terminals (matching approximately every 5 minutes). Securities brokers shall collect in full from the investor the buy-side price or sell-side securities for trading orders already placed by the investor that day when an investor's daily volume of consigned trades for the securities during the given period consists of a single trade of 10 trading units or more or multiple trades with an aggregate total of 30 trading units or more. Provided that this shall not apply at the time for brokered purchases or sales through special accounts set up for the handling of defaults.

SEA&LAND Main Board Stock (stock code:5603) has been announced by TPEx its attention information, hereof for a period of 3 consecutive business days. In 10 business days starting 2021/06/01 (2021/06/01 to 2021/06/15, which would be extended accordingly if the market is closed, or the securities are subject to suspension of trading or halt of trading on any of the days) TPEx will conduct trade matching for the securities with manually controlled trade matching terminals (matching approximately every 5 minutes). Securities brokers shall collect in full from the investor the buy-side price or sell-side securities for trading orders already placed by the investor that day when an investor's daily volume of consigned trades for the securities during the given period consists of a single trade of 10 trading units or more or multiple trades with an aggregate total of 30 trading units or more. In the case of margin trading, the full amount of margin for margin purchase or for short sale. Provided that this shall not apply at the time of liquidation of margin trades or for brokered purchases or sales of securities through special accounts set up for the handling of defaults.

ASolid Main Board Stock (stock code:6485) has been announced by TPEx its attention information, hereof for a period of 5 consecutive business days. In 10 business days starting 2021/06/01 (2021/06/01 to 2021/06/15, which would be extended accordingly if the market is closed, or the securities are subject to suspension of trading or halt of trading on any of the days) TPEx will conduct trade matching for the securities with manually controlled trade matching terminals (matching approximately every 5 minutes). Securities brokers shall collect in full from the investor the buy-side price or sell-side securities for trading orders already placed by the investor that day when an investor's daily volume of consigned trades for the securities during the given period consists of a single trade of 10 trading units or more or multiple trades with an aggregate total of 30 trading units or more. In the case of margin trading, the full amount of margin for margin purchase or for short sale. Provided that this shall not apply at the time of liquidation of margin trades or for brokered purchases or sales of securities through special accounts set up for the handling of defaults.

(The Chinese version shall prevail in case of any discrepancy between the English and Chinese versions.)

Disclaimer

TPEx - Taipei Exchange published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:55aCorrection to Foxconn-PTT Article
DJ
07:54aDollar set for second consecutive monthly loss vs euro and pound, yuan slips
RE
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
07:54aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES  : MHI Machine Tool Launches Two New Hobbing Machines With Higher Speed, Precision and Efficiency
AQ
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
07:54aAGRIA  : Information from Bora Invest EOOD on investment proposal
PU
07:54aZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:54aDGAP-PVR  : Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
07:52aSIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP  : . Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
4SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting
5ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on riva..

HOT NEWS