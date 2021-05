LIVE | Venezuelan migration is the largest human mobilization in the recent history of #LatAm . How to transform this unprecedented situation into a growth opportunity for the region? Join the conversation together with @MigrationPolicy . https://t.co/0c2zMM9wtj

Venezuelan migration is the largest human mobilization in the recent history of Latin America and the Caribbean, with more than 5.5 million Venezuelans leaving their country. How to transform this unprecedented situation into a growth opportunity for the region and host countries?

The World Bank together with the Migration Policy Institute explores this question with the participation of leading experts from across the continent.