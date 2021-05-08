From Micro to Macro: Using Micro Data to Understand Macroeconomics and Public Policy

José De Gregorio Full Professor and Dean, Department of Economics at University of Chile Currently Full Professor and Dean of the Department of Economics at University of Chile. He was Governor of the Central Bank between 2007 and 2011 and also served as Vice-Governor (2003-2007) member of the Bank's Board (2001-2003). From March 2000 until June 2001 Mr. De Gregorio served as a 'tri-minister', acting as the minister of the combined portfolios of the Economy, Mining and Energy. Between 1997 and 2000 he was Professor and Head of post-graduate programs at the Center of Applied Economics at the University of Chile. He was also Professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Visiting Professor at Anderson School, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and has a taught at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Marcela Eslava Full Professor and Dean, University of the Andes My current research agenda focuses on economic development, from the relationship between business dynamics, employment, productivity and regulations. Currently, I am a member of the Regional Standing Committee for Latin America, the Econometric Society and the Administrative Council of the Research Institute for Development, Growth and Economics (RIDGE), and an affiliated researcher to the program Pymes Innovations for Poverty Action.

Roberto Fattal Jaef Senior Economist, Development Research Group, World Bank Roberto N. Fattal Jaef is a Senior Economist in the Macroeconomics and Growth team of the World Bank's Research Department. His research interests cover various areas of macroeconomics, with a special emphasis on economic growth. Current and recent research topics include: 1) understanding the role of market distortions for firm level behavior, entrepreneurship, and long run macroeconomic outcomes; 2) investigating the micro and macro patterns of transition growth paths, 3) studying the role of credit for the business cycle. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked at the International Monetary Fund's Research department (2011-2013). He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from UCLA.