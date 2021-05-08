|
From Micro to Macro: Using Micro Data to Understand Macroeconomics and Public Policy
Note: This event will be held in Spanish.
This panel will discuss how research is using micro data from firms to understand macroeconomic phenomena and the design of public policy. Marcela Eslava, Roberto Fattal Jaef, and Federico Huneeus, three leading experts in the area, will provide examples on how firm data can shed light on issues such as: growth, inequality, market structure, misallocation of capital, production networks, and productivity. The presentations will show data from Latin America. Jose de Gregorio will lead the discussion after the initial presentations, taking questions from the audience.
May 7, 2021
PROGRAM
(Presentations will be delivered in Spanish)
Welcome
Claudio Raddatz
School of Business and Economics, University of Chile
Sergio Schmukler
World Bank Chile Research and Development Center
Chair
Jose de Gregorio
Full Professor and Dean, School of Business and Economics, University of Chile
Market Concentration, Market Fragmentation, and Inequality in Latin America
Marcela Eslava
Full Professor and Dean, University of the Andes
Entry Barriers, Allocative Distortions, and Aggregate Productivity
Roberto Fattal Jaef
Senior Economist, World Bank, Development Research Group
Production Networks, Inequality, and Aggregate Productivity
Federico Huneeus
Senior Economist, Central Bank of Chile, Research Department
Panel Discussion and Q&A
José De Gregorio
Full Professor and Dean, Department of Economics at University of Chile
Currently Full Professor and Dean of the Department of Economics at University of Chile. He was Governor of the Central Bank between 2007 and 2011 and also served as Vice-Governor (2003-2007) member of the Bank's Board (2001-2003). From March 2000 until June 2001 Mr. De Gregorio served as a 'tri-minister', acting as the minister of the combined portfolios of the Economy, Mining and Energy. Between 1997 and 2000 he was Professor and Head of post-graduate programs at the Center of Applied Economics at the University of Chile. He was also Professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Visiting Professor at Anderson School, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and has a taught at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Marcela Eslava
Full Professor and Dean, University of the Andes
My current research agenda focuses on economic development, from the relationship between business dynamics, employment, productivity and regulations. Currently, I am a member of the Regional Standing Committee for Latin America, the Econometric Society and the Administrative Council of the Research Institute for Development, Growth and Economics (RIDGE), and an affiliated researcher to the program Pymes Innovations for Poverty Action.
Roberto Fattal Jaef
Senior Economist, Development Research Group, World Bank
Roberto N. Fattal Jaef is a Senior Economist in the Macroeconomics and Growth team of the World Bank's Research Department. His research interests cover various areas of macroeconomics, with a special emphasis on economic growth. Current and recent research topics include: 1) understanding the role of market distortions for firm level behavior, entrepreneurship, and long run macroeconomic outcomes; 2) investigating the micro and macro patterns of transition growth paths, 3) studying the role of credit for the business cycle. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked at the International Monetary Fund's Research department (2011-2013). He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from UCLA.
Federico Huneeus
Senior Economist, Central Bank of Chile, Research Department
Senior Economist at the Central Bank of Chile, Department of Economic Research (DIE). He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Cowles Foundation at Yale University. He has a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University. He investigates issues of firm behavior, from a micro and macro perspective, with a special focus on the study of the productive networks of companies.
