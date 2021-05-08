Log in
From Micro to Macro: Using Micro Data to Understand Macroeconomics and Public Policy

05/08/2021 | 12:03am EDT
WATCH LIVE: Zoom(requires registration) | YouTube | Facebook

Note: This event will be held in Spanish.

This panel will discuss how research is using micro data from firms to understand macroeconomic phenomena and the design of public policy. Marcela Eslava, Roberto Fattal Jaef, and Federico Huneeus, three leading experts in the area, will provide examples on how firm data can shed light on issues such as: growth, inequality, market structure, misallocation of capital, production networks, and productivity. The presentations will show data from Latin America. Jose de Gregorio will lead the discussion after the initial presentations, taking questions from the audience.

  • From Micro to Macro:
    Using Micro Data to Understand Macroeconomics and Public Policy         May 7, 2021 12-1:30 pm EST, Chile
    11 am-12:30 pm, Colombia         PROGRAM

    (Presentations will be delivered in Spanish)

    12:00 pm

    		Welcome Claudio Raddatz

    School of Business and Economics, University of Chile

    Sergio Schmukler

    World Bank Chile Research and Development Center

    Chair Jose de Gregorio

    Full Professor and Dean, School of Business and Economics, University of Chile

    12:05-12:20 pm

    		Market Concentration, Market Fragmentation, and Inequality in Latin America Marcela Eslava

    Full Professor and Dean, University of the Andes

    12:20-12:35 pm

    		Entry Barriers, Allocative Distortions, and Aggregate Productivity Roberto Fattal Jaef

    Senior Economist, World Bank, Development Research Group

    12:35-12:50 pm

    		Production Networks, Inequality, and Aggregate Productivity Federico Huneeus

    Senior Economist, Central Bank of Chile, Research Department

    12:50-1:30 pm

    		Panel Discussion and Q&A
    • Production Networks, Inequality, and Aggregate Productivity

    Last Updated: Apr 21, 2021

  • José De Gregorio
    Full Professor and Dean, Department of Economics at University of Chile

    Currently Full Professor and Dean of the Department of Economics at University of Chile. He was Governor of the Central Bank between 2007 and 2011 and also served as Vice-Governor (2003-2007) member of the Bank's Board (2001-2003). From March 2000 until June 2001 Mr. De Gregorio served as a 'tri-minister', acting as the minister of the combined portfolios of the Economy, Mining and Energy. Between 1997 and 2000 he was Professor and Head of post-graduate programs at the Center of Applied Economics at the University of Chile. He was also Professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Visiting Professor at Anderson School, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and has a taught at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

    Marcela Eslava
    Full Professor and Dean, University of the Andes

    My current research agenda focuses on economic development, from the relationship between business dynamics, employment, productivity and regulations. Currently, I am a member of the Regional Standing Committee for Latin America, the Econometric Society and the Administrative Council of the Research Institute for Development, Growth and Economics (RIDGE), and an affiliated researcher to the program Pymes Innovations for Poverty Action.

    Roberto Fattal Jaef
    Senior Economist, Development Research Group, World Bank

    Roberto N. Fattal Jaef is a Senior Economist in the Macroeconomics and Growth team of the World Bank's Research Department. His research interests cover various areas of macroeconomics, with a special emphasis on economic growth. Current and recent research topics include: 1) understanding the role of market distortions for firm level behavior, entrepreneurship, and long run macroeconomic outcomes; 2) investigating the micro and macro patterns of transition growth paths, 3) studying the role of credit for the business cycle. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked at the International Monetary Fund's Research department (2011-2013). He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from UCLA.

    Federico Huneeus
    Senior Economist, Central Bank of Chile, Research Department

    Senior Economist at the Central Bank of Chile, Department of Economic Research (DIE). He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Cowles Foundation at Yale University. He has a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University. He investigates issues of firm behavior, from a micro and macro perspective, with a special focus on the study of the productive networks of companies.

  • Organizers

    Alejandro Micco (School of Business and Economics, University of Chile)
    Claudio Raddatz (School of Business and Economics, University of Chile)
    Sergio Schmukler (World Bank Chile Research and Development Center)

    Sponsors

    University of the Andes, Colombia
    University of Chile
    World Bank Chile Research and Development Center

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
