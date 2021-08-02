Log in
From Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions to “i-PRO”, Renewing Its Company Name From April 2022

08/02/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd. will renew its company name to "i-PRO Co., Ltd." on April 1, 2022.

Our company was established in October 2019 as a business separation from Panasonic Corporation, and we have incorporated the network camera brand "i-PRO" into our company name. With the new brand "i-PRO", we have been developing and delivering products that incorporate various innovations to our customers, with "Extend human senses through technology, to capture moments of truth so the front-line professionals can act." as our brand purpose for our existence in society.

With our global headquarters located in Japan, we will continue our daily efforts to innovate and develop a range of products under the global brand name "i-PRO", which will be launched in markets around the world. In advance of it, i-PRO EMEA B.V. will be headquartered in Amsterdam and start operations as of October 1st, 2021, in the transition of its European Security and Industrial Medical Vision (IMV) businesses from Panasonic System Communications Company Europe. Also i-PRO's subsidiaries will renew its company names as from Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America to i-PRO Americas Inc., and from Panasonic System Networks Suzhou Co., Ltd. to i-PRO Sensing Technology (Suzhou) Limited on April 1st, 2022.

In order to realize the philosophy of "The Power of Truth" embodied in our company logo, we will continue to be flexible in our thinking, to be bold in our endeavors, and to be sincere in our initiatives. Please look forward to the future of "i-PRO".

About Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd.
Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety, and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic.
The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.


© Business Wire 2021
