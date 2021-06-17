From Paris to Glasgow and Beyond: Towards Kazakhstan's Carbon Neutrality by 2060

Since I came to Nur-Sultan as World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan in 2019, and despite the pandemic, I have experienced firsthand the city's vibrant development and Kazakhstan's impressive economic growth. Yet, the marked progress that Kazakhstan has achieved over the past quarter century has been largely driven by the country's energy and extractives sector, which accounted for an average of 16.7 percent of Kazakhstan's GDP between 2014 and 2019.

At the December 2020 UN Climate Ambition Summit, Kazakhstan's President Tokayev, speaking from his office in Nur-Sultan, made a bold proclamation: that Kazakhstan will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This is an ambitious commitment from a country where extraction, processing, transportation, storage, and combustion of fuels contribute to more than 80% of national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and make Kazakhstan the largest CO2 emitter in Central Asia and 14th largest in the world.

How can Kazakhstan's ambitious carbon neutrality goal by 2060 be reconciled with energy-driven economic growth?

Kazakhstan is getting several things right. In 2015, the country submitted its first National Determined Contributions (NDC), a commitment under the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2°C, compared to the 1990 levels. The NDC proposed an economy-wide unconditional absolute reduction of 15% of its GHG emissions by 2030. Since then, the country has strengthened its Environmental Code and advanced policies to encourage emitters to reduce GHG emissions and seek cleaner alternatives.

Kazakhstan is also the first country in Central Asia to pass legislation and establish a national Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which puts a price on carbon. The ETS began in 2013 (with a hiatus in 2016-2017) and regulates about 40% of Kazakhstan's domestic CO2 emissions. Specifically, the ETS applies to 225 large entities whose emissions exceed 20,000 tons of CO2 each year and are involved with power, centralized heating, extractive industries and manufacturing.

Despite these policy commitments, Kazakhstan's CO2 emissions have more than doubled since 2000.