From Space to Healthcare sector, India's growth story has been impressive and holds promise for India@100: Meenakashi Lekhi; In order to realize the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, both the Government and Industry have to work in collaboration: Meenakashi Lekhi

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is India's celebration of growth, economic, social and political freedom and looking forward to the vision of good governance as well as the aspiration of the youth', said Smt Meenakashi Lekhi, Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India during the Plenary Session on 'Celebrating India@75 - Transitioning to India@100' as part of CII Annual Meeting 2021 organised on the virtual platform. 'The Mahotsav is meant to showcase India's accomplishments since 1947, instilling a sense of pride as well as pave a way for India@100', she added.

India's development has been remarkable and holds great promise for the future. A number of initiatives have been taken in this regard such as improvement of literacy rate to 84.7 per cent in males and 70.3 per cent in females, implementation of the New Education Policy 2020, improvement in Doing Business rankings from 142nd in the year 2014 to 63rd in the year 2019 and making remarkable strides in the space sector by the developing Gaganyaan- India's first crewed orbital spacecraft', said the Hon'ble Minister of State.

'New India is as old & as ancient as our thought process as India goes. Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebration of dreams- elixir of new ideas, energy, independence, inspiration of our warriors & freedom struggle, elixir of new ideas & pledges, elixir of atmanirbharta, which CII represents' said Smt Lekhi. 'From space technology to education & health, India's growth story has been impressive, remarkable and innovative across all sectors. By 2047, when we celebrate India@100, we will certainly achieve 100 per cent literacy. With National Education Policy 2020, the aim is to build education system by 2040, which is second to none with equitable access to the highest quality of education for all learners', she added.

Further as India envisages to be the 3rd largest economy by 2030, the Hon'ble Minister of State added that India under the Atmanirbhar Bharat is focusing on initiatives such as becoming global supply chain hub, providing the small businesses a market for their product globally and promoting one district- one product concept. As a result, merchandise exports from India have hit a record high of USD 35.2 billion in July 2021, the highest ever monthly figure in the country.

Moderating the session, Mr Rajan Navani, Chairman, CII's India@75 Council and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Industries said India@75 is industry led movement with emphasis on seven strong pillars - education & skills, technology & innovation, agri & food security, business & economy, urbanization & environmental sustainability, arts, literature & sports, and moral leadership, governance & public administration.

Mr Sanjiv Goenka, Past President, CII and Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said that India@75 is what India has never been before, India is bold, confident, progressive and led by a visionary leader. Thus, India@75 certainly looks at India@100 with more confidence. We need to promote preservation and promotion of local culture. Sports has become a viable alternative career, which is testimony of largest contingent of Indian sportsmen to Tokyo Olympics.

Self-reliance and self-respect is an Indian thought and Indian idea, much before these were coined. There is a sense of self which is very unique to Indian nation noted Ms Bhairavi Jani, Co-Chairperson, CII's India@75 Council and Executive Director, SCA Group while concluding the session.

11 August 2021