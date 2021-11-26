Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

From cruise operators to airlines: 'Reopening' stocks tumble on variant fears

11/26/2021 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A couple walks past Carnival Asia's Costa Atlantica during its maiden call at the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore

(Reuters) -Companies benefiting from this year's economic reopening, including AMC Entertainment, United Airlines and Carnival Corp, were hammered on Friday by fears that a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant could mar their recovery.

The variant, detected in South Africa, prompted several countries to tighten border controls and investors around the globe to dump equities for safer assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Travel and leisure stocks bore the brunt of the selloff in the United States, with carriers United, Delta Air and American Airlines losing between 8% and 10% to open at their lowest levels in several months.

Hotel chains Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton fell between 8% and 11%, while cruise operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian slumped about 10% each. Theater chain AMC sank 6.2%.

Little is known of the variant but scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations, may be able to evade immune responses and could be more transmissible.

"The economic recovery has been quite impressive and the one thing that could knock it over completely would be a more dangerous variant. Time will tell how worried we should be, but investors are selling in front of potential bad news," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

The news, however, sparked a rally in last year's stay-at-home darlings such as fitness company Peloton, Zoom Video Communications, and videogame publisher Take-Two.

"Investment gods have given the late-to-sell investors a second opportunity to do so because the stocks that did well in the COVID lockdown, like Peloton or Zoom, are probably going to do well once again," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram, Subrat Patnaik, Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Akash Sriram


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -10.33% 17.435 Delayed Quote.23.40%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 0.66% 127.66 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
LYFT, INC. -8.45% 40.81 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. -10.38% 141.46 Delayed Quote.19.47%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.86% 664.99 Delayed Quote.21.74%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 4.69% 46.034 Delayed Quote.-71.05%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 3.35% 170.13 Delayed Quote.-20.93%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -11.77% 41.151 Delayed Quote.8.05%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 5.85% 221.045 Delayed Quote.-38.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:54aSterling weakens below $1.33 for first time in 2021
RE
10:53aSpot palladium falls over 7%
RE
10:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow falls over 2% as new virus variant spooks investors
RE
10:47aUs 10-year treasury yield falls below 1.5% on new covid variant fears
RE
10:46aEuro zone bond yields drop as COVID variant sows fear
RE
10:45aEMA : Ema published the assessment report supporting its recommendations concerning a booster dose of spikevax: 26/11/2021
RE
10:44aBlack Friday 'early birds' find U.S. stores less crowded, fewer bargains
RE
10:42aBritain on track for record Black Friday sales
RE
10:40aFROM CRUISE OPERATORS TO AIRLINES : 'Reopening' stocks tumble on variant fears
RE
10:39aSouth African markets sink on new COVID-19 variant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Risk assets plunge as virus fears cause post-Thanksgiving blues
2FTSE 100 on course for year's worst session on virus scare
3Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..
4Black Friday 'early birds' find U.S. stores less crowded, fewer bargain..
5Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets

HOT NEWS