From killer heatwaves to floods, climate change worsened weather extremes in 2021

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Extreme weather events in 2021 shattered
records around the globe. Hundreds died in storms and heatwaves.
Farmers struggled with drought, and in some cases with locust
plagues. Wildfires set new records for carbon emissions, while
swallowing forests, towns and homes.
Many of these events were exacerbated by climate change.
Scientists say there are more to come – and worse – as the
Earth's atmosphere continues to warm through the next decade and
beyond.
Here are some of the events Reuters witnessed over the past
year: https://reut.rs/3m2pptL
February — A blistering cold spell hit normally warm Texas,
killing 125 people in the state and leaving millions without
power in freezing temperatures.
Scientists have not reached a conclusion https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-weather-polar-vortex/freak-cold-in-texas-has-scientists-discussing-whether-climate-change-is-to-blame-idUSKBN2AH2O7
on whether climate change caused the extreme weather, but the
warming of the Arctic is causing more unpredictable weather
around the globe.
February — Kenya and other parts of East Africa battled some
of the worst locust plagues in decades https://reut.rs/3pxBJRx,
with the insects destroying crops and grazing grounds.
Scientists say that unusual weather patterns exacerbated by
climate change created ideal conditions for insects to thrive.
March — Beijing's sky turned orange and flights were
grounded during the Chinese capital's worst sandstorm in a
decade https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/beijing-choked-duststorm-stirred-by-heavy-northwest-winds-2021-03-15.
Busloads of volunteers https://widerimage.reuters.com/story/the-great-green-wall-chinas-farmers-push-back-the-desert-one-tree-at-a-time
arrive in the desert each year to plant trees, which can
stabilize the soil and serve as a wind buffer. Scientists
predict climate change will worsen desertification, as hotter
summers and drier winters reduce moisture levels.
June — Nearly all of the western United States was gripped
by a drought that emerged in early 2020. Farmers abandoned
crops, officials announced emergency measures, and the Hoover
Dam reservoir hit an all-time low https://www.reuters.com/world/us/hoover-dam-reservoir-hits-record-low-sign-extreme-western-us-drought-2021-06-10.
By September, the U.S. government confirmed that over the
prior 20 months, the Southwest experienced the lowest
precipitation in over a century https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/southwest-us-drought-worst-century-linked-by-noaa-climate-change-2021-09-21,
and it linked the drought to climate change.
June — Hundreds died during a record-smashing heatwave in
the U.S. and Canadian Pacific Northwest, which scientists
concluded would have been "virtually impossible https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/heat-wave-pacific-northwest-could-soon-repeat-due-climate-change-research-2021-07-07
" without climate change.
Over several days, power lines melted and roads buckled.
Cities, struggling to cope with the heat, opened cooling centers
to protect their residents. During the heatwave, Portland,
Oregon, hit an all-time record high of 116 Fahrenheit (46.7
Celsius).
July — Catastrophic flooding killed more than 300 people https://www.reuters.com/world/china/death-toll-flooding-chinas-henan-province-rises-302-2021-08-02
in central China's Henan province when a year's worth of rain
fell in just three days.
Meanwhile in Europe, nearly 200 people died as torrential
rains soaked Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Scientists
concluded that climate change had made the floods 20% more
likely https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/climate-change-made-deadly-floods-western-europe-least-20-more-likely-study-2021-08-23
to occur.
July — A record heatwave and drought in the U.S. West gave
rise to two massive wildfires that tore through California and
Oregon and were among the largest in the history of both states.
Scientists say both the growing frequency and the intensity
of wildfires are largely attributable to prolonged drought https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/southwest-us-drought-worst-century-linked-by-noaa-climate-change-2021-09-21
and increasing bouts of excessive heat from climate change.
July — Large parts of South America are suffering from a
prolonged drought. While Chile is enduring a decade-long
megadrought https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/climate-change-fueling-warm-ocean-blob-causing-chile-megadrought-study-2021-08-26
linked to global warming, this year Brazil saw one of its
driest years in a century.
In Argentina, the Parana, South America's second-longest
river, fell to its lowest level since 1944 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/mighty-river-muddy-trickle-south-americas-parana-rings-climate-alarm-2021-10-27.
Around the globe, heatwaves are becoming both more frequent
and more severe.
August — In the Mediterranean https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/mediterranean-has-become-a-wildfire-hots-idUSKBN2F51FE,
a hot and dry summer fanned intense blazes that forced
thousands of people to evacuate their homes in Algeria, Greece
and Turkey.
The fires, which killed two people in Greece and at least 65
in Algeria, struck amid an intense heatwave, with some places in
Greece recording temperatures of over 46 Celsius (115
Fahrenheit).
Late August — Nearly all the world's mountain glaciers are
retreating due to global warming. In the Alps, Swiss resort
employees laid https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/wrap-up-cool-blankets-help-stave-off-glacier-melt-swiss-ski-pistes-2021-08-27
protective blankets over one of Mount Titlis's glaciers during
the summer months to preserve what ice is left.
Switzerland already has lost 500 of its glaciers, and could
lose 90% of the 1,500 that remain by the end of the century if
global emissions continue to rise, the government said.
August/September — Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana as a
Category 4 storm, killed nearly 100 people in the United States
and caused an estimated $64 billion in damage, according to the
NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions/events.
As the remnants of Ida moved inland, the heavy rains created
flash flooding across the densely populated Northeast, vastly
increasing the storm's death toll.
Climate change is strengthening hurricanes, while also
causing them to linger longer over land – dumping more rain on
an area before moving on. Studies also suggest these storms are
becoming more frequent https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/north-atlantic-hurricanes-have-become-more-frequent-amid-warming-study-2021-12-03
in the North Atlantic.
September — Infrastructure and homes in Russia are
increasingly in peril https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russias-remote-permafrost-thaws-threatening-homes-infrastructure-2021-10-18
as underground permafrost melts and deforms the land underneath
them.
Permafrost was once a stable construction base, in some
regions staying frozen as far back as the last Ice Age. But
rising global temperatures https://www.reuters.com/article/climate-change-alaska-road-idAFL1N2PW2IA
threaten the layer of ice, soil, rocks, sand and organic
matter.
November — The worst floods in 60 years https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/un-blames-worst-south-sudan-floods-since-1962-climate-change-2021-10-19
in South Sudan have affected about 780,000 people, or one in
every 14 residents, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Every
year the county goes through a rainy season, but flooding has
set records for three years in a row. The destruction will
likely increase as temperatures rise, scientists say https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/factsheets/IPCC_AR6_WGI_Regional_Fact_Sheet_Africa.pdf.
November — A massive storm dumped a month's worth of rain
over two days in the Canadian province of British Columbia,
unleashing floods and mudslides that destroyed roads, railroads
and bridges. It is likely the most expensive natural disaster in
Canada's history, although officials are still assessing the
damage.
Meteorologists said the rain had come from an atmospheric
river, or a stream of water vapor stretching hundreds of miles
long from the tropics. Atmospheric rivers https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/canada-flood-shows-how-climate-change-could-fuel-atmospheric-river-storms-2021-11-19
are expected to become larger — and possibly more destructive —
with climate change, scientists say.
(Reporting by Andrea Januta in New York and Lisa Shumaker in
Chicago; Editing by Katy Daigle and Rosalba O'Brien)