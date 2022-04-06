Log in
News: Latest News
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.05% to Settle at $6.0290 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery lost 0.30 cent per million British thermal units, or 0.05% to $6.0290 per million British thermal units today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 139.25% from its 52-week low of $2.52 hit Wednesday, April 7, 2021

--Rose 139.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 62.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 60.79% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.299 or 61.64%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1505ET

