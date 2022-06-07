Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.31% to Settle at $9.2930 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost 2.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.31% to $9.2930 per million British thermal units today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 197.09% from its 52-week low of $3.128 hit Tuesday, June 8, 2021

--Rose 197.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.31% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 150.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.57% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $5.563 or 149.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1501ET