Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.70% to Settle at $8.9080 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 6.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.70% to $8.9080 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.70% from its 52-week high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 201.15% from its 52-week low of $2.958 hit Thursday, May 27, 2021

--Rose 201.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 139.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 42.07% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 22.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.178 or 138.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1504ET