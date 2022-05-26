Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.70% to Settle at $8.9080 -- Data Talk

05/26/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 6.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.70% to $8.9080 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.70% from its 52-week high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 201.15% from its 52-week low of $2.958 hit Thursday, May 27, 2021

--Rose 201.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 139.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 42.07% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 22.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.178 or 138.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1504ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pTexas gunman faced no obstacles to entering school where he killed 21
RE
03:16pTexas gunman faced no obstacles to entering school where he killed 21
RE
03:14pExclusive-U.S. and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
RE
03:14pStandoff with armed man leads to shelter in place order in California - media reports
RE
03:11pExclusive-U.S. and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
RE
03:11pUnions call 4-hour strike for Ryanair workers in Italy
RE
03:06pPakistan hikes fuel prices to unlock IMF funding
RE
03:06pAmber Heard details death threats as testimony ends in Johnny Depp defamation case
RE
03:05pSpain's Congress passes bill qualifying all non-consensual sex as rape
RE
03:05pIsraeli soldier behind killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian attorney general says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
2CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
3Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
4U.S. labor market hot, but declining profits cast shadow over economy
5Apple Plans to Keep iPhone Production Flat This Year, Bloomberg Reports

HOT NEWS