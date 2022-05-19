Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.72% to Settle at $8.3080 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 6.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.72% to $8.3080 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 5.41% from its 52-week high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 187.87% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 184.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 123.51% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 45.97% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 14.69%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.578 or 122.73%

