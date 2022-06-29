Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.10% to Settle at $6.4980 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. (new front month) delivery lost 7.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.10% to $6.4980 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 30.29% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 82.48% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 78.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 74.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 57.74% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 20.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.768 or 74.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1502ET