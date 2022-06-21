Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.96% to Settle at $6.8080 -- Data Talk

06/21/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost 13.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.96% to $6.8080 per million British thermal units today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 65.60 cents or 8.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 26.97% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 108.96% from its 52-week low of $3.258 hit Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Rose 108.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 83.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 55.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 16.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.078 or 82.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1502ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pBlockchain payment company Roxe nears $3.65 bln SPAC deal-sources
RE
03:17pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up more than 1%…
RE
03:17pU.S. congressional leaders meeting on semiconductor chips bill Tuesday
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.96% to Settle at $6.8080 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:37pColombian peso, market down on leftist Gustavo Petro's presidential win
RE
02:35pChevron CEO calls on Biden to take new approach on fuel prices, stop criticizing Big Oil
RE
02:32pPortugal picks companies for $8 billion investment in green projects
RE
02:18pEgypt, Saudi Arabia ink deals worth $7.7 billion on crown prince's visit
RE
02:12pU.S., Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool
RE
02:02pMegacap, energy shares lead broad Wall Street rebound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
5FlatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated resu..

HOT NEWS