Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.96% to Settle at $6.8080 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost 13.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.96% to $6.8080 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 65.60 cents or 8.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 26.97% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 108.96% from its 52-week low of $3.258 hit Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Rose 108.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 83.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 55.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 16.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.078 or 82.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1502ET