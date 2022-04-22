Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 10.49% This Week to Settle at $6.5340 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery lost 76.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 10.49% to $6.5340 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is down 42.30 cents or 6.08%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Off 16.45% from its 52-week high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 139.34% from its 52-week low of $2.73 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 139.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 75.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 57.51% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 15.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.804 or 75.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1510ET