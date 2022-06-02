Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.43% to Settle at $8.4850 -- Data Talk

06/02/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost 21.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.43% to $8.4850 per million British thermal units today


--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 5.42% from its 52-week high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 179.02% from its 52-week low of $3.041 hit Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Rose 179.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.971 hit Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up 128.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 44.82% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $4.755 or 127.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1502ET

HOT NEWS