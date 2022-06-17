Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 21.54% This Week to Settle at $6.9440 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost $1.91 per million British thermal units, or 21.54% to $6.9440 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 52.00 cents or 6.97%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Off 25.51% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 117.61% from its 52-week low of $3.191 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Rose 115.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 86.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.84% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 14.75%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.214 or 86.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

06-17-22 1506ET