Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 21.54% This Week to Settle at $6.9440 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost $1.91 per million British thermal units, or 21.54% to $6.9440 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 52.00 cents or 6.97%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Off 25.51% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 117.61% from its 52-week low of $3.191 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Rose 115.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 86.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.84% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 14.75%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.214 or 86.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1506ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pCowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days for breaching Capitol grounds
RE
03:21pRussian imports may drop by 30% this year, says top official -Tass
RE
03:19pWheat falls on harvest pressure, firmer dollar
RE
03:19pYen tanks as FX market adjusts to central bank rate decisions
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 21.54% This Week to Settle at $6.9440 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pWall St bounces after sell-off as volatility reigns
RE
03:03pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end higher on rising cash prices
RE
03:03pRussian imports may drop by 30% this year, says head of state au…
RE
03:00pExam confirms remains of British journalist found in the Amazon
RE
02:45pExplainer-How do you define a recession? Let us count the ways
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS