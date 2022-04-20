Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.33% to Settle at $6.9370 -- Data Talk

04/20/2022 | 07:59pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery lost 23.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.33% to $6.9370 per million British thermal units today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 88.30 cents or 11.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Off 11.29% from its 52-week high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 157.69% from its 52-week low of $2.692 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 157.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 86.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 22.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.207 or 85.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1458ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pMacron, Le Pen clash over cost of living in French election debate
RE
03:36pMacron, Le Pen clash over cost of living in French election debate
RE
03:35pRussia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
RE
03:30pNew U.S. sanctions for Russian bank, oligarchs, crypto miner BitRiver
RE
03:30pC$ rallies as hot inflation data supports rate hike bets
RE
03:29pYen rises from 20-year trough vs dollar as U.S. yields retreat
RE
03:24pCoal-Plant Owner Lightstone Seeks $1.7 Billion Loan Extension- WSJ
RE
03:24pCoal-plant owner lightstone seeks $1.7 billion loan extension- w…
RE
03:10pSolomon Islands says China security pact will not undermine peace
RE
03:10pSolomon Islands says China security pact will not undermine peace
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman
2Wood Plc CEO to retire, reports lower full-year revenue
3Novavax Announces Approval of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine for Primary an..
4Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
5Nel ASA: Official opening of the Herøya facility

HOT NEWS