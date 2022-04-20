Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.33% to Settle at $6.9370 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery lost 23.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.33% to $6.9370 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 88.30 cents or 11.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Off 11.29% from its 52-week high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 157.69% from its 52-week low of $2.692 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 157.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 86.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 22.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.207 or 85.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1458ET