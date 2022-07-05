Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.61% to Settle at $5.5230 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery lost 20.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.61% to $5.5230 per million British thermal units today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 40.75% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 55.10% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 51.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 40.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 48.59% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 64.09% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.793 or 48.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

