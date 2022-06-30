Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.86% This Quarter to Settle at $5.4240 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery lost 21.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.86% to $5.4240 per million British thermal units this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the fourth quarter of 2021

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month it is down $2.721 or 33.41%

--Largest one month net decline since July 2008

--Largest one month percentage decline since Dec. 2018

--Snaps a three month winning streak

--Today it is down $1.074 or 16.53%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.127 or 17.20% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 41.82% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 52.32% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 48.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 45.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 64.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.694 or 45.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

06-30-22 1511ET