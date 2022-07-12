Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.09% to Settle at $6.1630 -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery lost 26.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.09% to $6.1630 per million British thermal units today


--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 33.89% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 73.07% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 66.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 65.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.92% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.433 or 65.23%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1459ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17pBiden approval rating rises modestly from record low - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
03:15pNine EU states reject Israeli 'terrorist' designation for Palestinian NGOs
RE
03:12pAsset managers charged in alleged $1.2 billion Venezuelan money laundering scheme, U.S. DOJ says
RE
03:02pFrench firms flag inflation turning point - central bank survey
RE
03:00pGlobal equities waver, oil falls amid recession fears
RE
03:00pFrench central bank business climate survey - fewer french firms…
RE
03:00pFrench central bank sees 0.25% q/q gdp growth in q2…
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.09% to Settle at $6.1630 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pTwo pig heart transplants succeed in brain-dead recipients
RE
02:56pU.S. Treasury diplomat nominee aims to curb China's lending influence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
4Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'a..
5Three Value stocks to watch out

HOT NEWS