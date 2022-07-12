Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.09% to Settle at $6.1630 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery lost 26.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.09% to $6.1630 per million British thermal units today

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 33.89% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 73.07% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 66.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 65.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.92% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.433 or 65.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

