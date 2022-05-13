Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.72% This Week to Settle at $7.6630 -- Data Talk

05/13/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 38.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.72% to $7.6630 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 22, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 7.60 cents or 0.98%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 12.75% from its 52-week high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 165.52% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 158.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $8.783 hit Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up 106.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 50.17% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.933 or 105.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1505ET

