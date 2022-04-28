Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.15% to Settle at $6.8880 -- Data Talk

04/28/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June (new front month) delivery lost 45.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.15% to $6.8880 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.92% from its 52-week high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 138.67% from its 52-week low of $2.886 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 136.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $7.82 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 85.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 55.21% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 22.08%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.158 or 84.66%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1504ET

HOT NEWS