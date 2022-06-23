Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 9.03% to Settle at $6.2390 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery lost 61.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.03% to $6.2390 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Off 33.07% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 82.53% from its 52-week low of $3.418 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Rose 82.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 67.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.43% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.40%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.509 or 67.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

